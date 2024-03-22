Toxic First Look: Yash's PICS From Set Gets Leaked Online, Netizens REACT

No doubt after the popularity of the KGF franchise, Rocking Star Yash has garnered an immense fan following both locally and globally. His popularity skyrocketed after his portrayal of the iconic character "Rocky Bhai" and indeed this character is followed by every individual till date.

Recently, the internet went into a frenzy as the leaked images from the sets of the highly anticipated movie "Toxic" directed by Geetu Mohandas, featured the Rocking Star himself in a Maroon tee and a black sunglass.

The leaked images depicted Yash in his element, sporting a rugged look and engaged in some interesting conversation.

The raw energy captured in the leaked stills immediately set social media platforms ablaze with speculation and anticipation.

One fan showed his remarks: "Our Rocking Star is in action! Yash Boss spotted with Geetu Mohandas and #Toxic preparations are on. 😍🔥 I'm so excited for the movie😍"

Another one exclaimed:

"Yash Boss is back to rock our worlds with #Toxic. Expecting nothing but a big hit! 😍😍😍 Soooo exciteddddd 🥰🥰"

While the leaked images provided a glimpse, it's only the wait now to see Rocking Star Yash doing some ruthless action on the silver screen.