Toxic First Look: Yash's PICS From Set Gets Leaked Online, Netizens REACT

No
doubt
after
the
popularity
of
the
KGF
franchise,
Rocking
Star
Yash
has
garnered
an
immense
fan
following
both
locally
and
globally.
His
popularity
skyrocketed
after
his
portrayal
of
the
iconic
character
"Rocky
Bhai" and
indeed
this
character
is
followed
by
every
individual
till
date.
Recently,
the
internet
went
into
a
frenzy
as
the
leaked
images
from
the
sets
of
the
highly
anticipated
movie
"Toxic" directed
by
Geetu
Mohandas,
featured
the
Rocking
Star
himself
in
a
Maroon
tee
and
a
black
sunglass.
The
leaked
images
depicted
Yash
in
his
element,
sporting
a
rugged
look
and
engaged
in
some
interesting
conversation.
The
raw
energy
captured
in
the
leaked
stills
immediately
set
social
media
platforms
ablaze
with
speculation
and
anticipation.
One
fan
showed
his
remarks:
"Our
Rocking
Star
is
in
action!
Yash
Boss
spotted
with
Geetu
Mohandas
and
#Toxic
preparations
are
on.
😍🔥
I'm
so
excited
for
the
movie😍"