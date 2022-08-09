Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Documentary To Stream On Netflix Soon!

Nayanthara is undoubtedly Lady Superstar in the south Indian film industry. She has carved a niche for herself from humble beginnings. As much as she would like to keep her private space away from the media glare, Nayanthara's wedding to her long-time beau Vignesh Shivan has become the talk of the country.

Initially, the couple, who met on the sets of 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, instantly hit it off. They dated for a while before moving in together. They were in a relationship for about 7 years before getting hitched on June 9,2022 at a resort in Mahabalipuram. The couple has sold their wedding telecast rights to Netflix and the entire event was directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Netflix India South made the announcement releasing the promo of the wedding film. On its official Twitter account, Netflix India South wrote, "Cue the malems cos we're ready to dance in excitement. Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale is coming soon to Netflix!"

Advertisement Advertisement

It is the first time that a south-Indian celebrity's wedding has been bought for telecast by an OTT giant, although the practice is quite common across western countries and in Bollywood. Nayanthara was seen in a blood red coloured saree and a matching veil. She paired it with her heavy Polki jewelry studded with oversized emeralds in green. The groom complimented her in a traditional silk kurta set with a veshti and shawl. The event was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, who the actress is currently working with, and Rajinikanth among several celebrities.

The couple became a topic of controversy during their temple visit following their nuptials to Tirupati.

On the professional front, Nayanthara will be seen in Atlee Kumar's Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan, her Bollywood debut, and has signed several other women-centric Kollywood films. Vignesh Shivan on the other hand is busy narrating scripts and recently took part in one such session with Kamal Haasan.