Nayanthara is undoubtedly Lady Superstar in the south Indian film industry. She has carved a niche for herself from humble beginnings. As much as she would like to keep her private space away from the media glare, Nayanthara's wedding to her long-time beau Vignesh Shivan has become the talk of the country.
Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Documentary To Stream On Netflix Soon!
Initially, the couple, who met on the sets of 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, instantly hit it off. They dated for a while before moving in together. They were in a relationship for about 7 years before getting hitched on June 9,2022 at a resort in Mahabalipuram. The couple has sold their wedding telecast rights to Netflix and the entire event was directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.
Netflix India South made the announcement releasing the promo of the wedding film. On its official Twitter account, Netflix India South wrote, "Cue the malems cos we're ready to dance in excitement. Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale is coming soon to Netflix!"
It is the first time that a south-Indian celebrity's wedding has been bought for telecast by an OTT giant, although the practice is quite common across western countries and in Bollywood. Nayanthara was seen in a blood red coloured saree and a matching veil. She paired it with her heavy Polki jewelry studded with oversized emeralds in green. The groom complimented her in a traditional silk kurta set with a veshti and shawl. The event was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, who the actress is currently working with, and Rajinikanth among several celebrities.
The couple became a topic of controversy during their temple visit following their nuptials to Tirupati.
On the professional front, Nayanthara will be seen in Atlee Kumar's Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan, her Bollywood debut, and has signed several other women-centric Kollywood films. Vignesh Shivan on the other hand is busy narrating scripts and recently took part in one such session with Kamal Haasan.
- Janhvi Kapoor Reveals She Got A Compliment From Nayanthara For Doing Good Luck Jerry; 'She Said... '
- Karan Johar Denies Disrespecting Nayanthara In Koffee With Karan 7; Says No Offence To Her Fans
- Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Wedding Documentary To Stream On Netflix Soon: Reports
- Rashmika Mandanna To Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 5 South Actresses Who Will Be Seen In Big Bollywood Releases
- Janhvi Kapoor On Comparisons With Nayanthara Ahead Of Good Luck Jerry's Release: I Am Immune To That
- Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Wedding Video Streaming: Netflix Backs Out From The Deal?
- Thalapathy Vijay In A Cameo For Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan?
- Shah Rukh Khan's Unseen Inside Pictures From Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's Wedding Take Internet By Storm!
- Mammootty's Next With Director B Unnikrishnan To Have Three Leading Ladies: Reports
- Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan To Feature Vijay Sethupathi In The Antagonist's Role; As Well As In Pushpa 2!
- GodFather First Look: Poster Of Megastar Chiranjeevi's Film is Intense & Promising!
- Mammootty To Play A Cop In B Unnikrishnan's Next; Official Announcement Soon?