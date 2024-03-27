Lady Superstar Nayanthara's Adorable Family Reunion Will Melt Your Hearts

Renowned for her remarkable performances on screen, Lady Superstar Nayanthara often shares pictures with her family embracing her role as a loving mother to her adorable twins, Uyir and Ulagam. Recently, Nayanthara took to social media to share endearing snapshots of their family of four.

The images captured the joyous reunion of Nayanthara, her two charming little ones, and her husband Vignesh Shivan after his return from a 20-day film shoot in Singapore. Expressing her delight, Nayanthara wrote, " Can't explain how we three felt when we saw u after a long 20 days of schedule! We really missed you!😇❤️❤️❤️❤️🧿🧿 I Love you my everything ❤️❤️🧿🧿

Isn't their bond just heartwarming?

Vignesh, equally enamoured, shared the precious moments on his social media platform, captioning it, "If love had faces ❤️❤️My uyirs & ulagams"