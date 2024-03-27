Lady Superstar Nayanthara's Adorable Family Reunion Will Melt Your Hearts

Renowned
for
her
remarkable
performances
on
screen,
Lady
Superstar
Nayanthara
often
shares
pictures
with
her
family
embracing
her
role
as
a
loving
mother
to
her
adorable
twins,
Uyir
and
Ulagam.
Recently,
Nayanthara
took
to
social
media
to
share
endearing
snapshots
of
their
family
of
four.
The
images
captured
the
joyous
reunion
of
Nayanthara,
her
two
charming
little
ones,
and
her
husband
Vignesh
Shivan
after
his
return
from
a
20-day
film
shoot
in
Singapore.
Expressing
her
delight,
Nayanthara
wrote,
" Can't
explain
how
we
three
felt
when
we
saw
u
after
a
long
20
days
of
schedule!
We
really
missed
you!😇❤️❤️❤️❤️🧿🧿
I
Love
you
my
everything
❤️❤️🧿🧿