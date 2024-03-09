Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Immerse In Formula 1 Adventure At Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Day 1

After
receiving
a
heartwarming
welcome
in
Saudi
Arabia
yesterday
with
her
husband,
Vignesh
Shivan,
and
their
children,
Uyir
and
Ulag,
Lady
Superstar
Nayanthara
is
now
making
the
most
of
her
time
at
the
ongoing
Saudi
Arabian
Grand
Prix
2024.
Amidst
the
action-filled
atmosphere,
setting
major
couple
goals,
on
day
1,
the
actor
was
seen
attending
the
Formula
1
race
with
Vignesh
Shivan,
looking
all
things
adorable.
Making
for
a
stunning
duo,
Nayanthara
was
seen
donning
a
black
blazer
with
black
trousers
and
white
shoes,
while
Vignesh
Shivan
was
seen
in
a
red
tee
with
cargo
pants
and
shoes.
Sharing
a
glimpse
of
the
same
on
her
social
media
handle,
Nayanthara
posted
a
video
of
her
with
husband
Vignesh
Shivan
saying,
"F1🏎️🏁"