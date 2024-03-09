Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Immerse In Formula 1 Adventure At Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Day 1

After receiving a heartwarming welcome in Saudi Arabia yesterday with her husband, Vignesh Shivan, and their children, Uyir and Ulag, Lady Superstar Nayanthara is now making the most of her time at the ongoing Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024. Amidst the action-filled atmosphere, setting major couple goals, on day 1, the actor was seen attending the Formula 1 race with Vignesh Shivan, looking all things adorable.

Making for a stunning duo, Nayanthara was seen donning a black blazer with black trousers and white shoes, while Vignesh Shivan was seen in a red tee with cargo pants and shoes. Sharing a glimpse of the same on her social media handle, Nayanthara posted a video of her with husband Vignesh Shivan saying, "F1🏎️🏁"

Check it out:

Soon after the video was shared, fans of the actor are excited for the upcoming lineup featuring the power couple duo at the F1 Grand Prix.