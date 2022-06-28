Karan Tacker Reveals Why He Is Staying Away From TV

Karan Tacker is one of the famous actors in the Indian TV industry. After featuring in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, the actor didn't look back and won many hearts with his performances in various shows. It has to be noted that after the Star Plus show, Karan preferred not to play the lead role in any TV show and continued hosting reality shows such as The Voice, Nach Baliye 8 and so on. He has also appeared in several TV shows as a guest.

He is currently active in the web domain, and his fans are eagerly waiting to see him on TV again. Amidst all, he recently had a candid chat with ETimes TV, where he revealed why he is staying away from the small screen. Karan Tacker said, "Every actor wants to get better at his craft. Sometimes TV tends to limit you because of the nature of the medium. When you are working every day, doing 8-9 scenes and shooting almost 20 minutes of the run-time footage, it becomes very difficult to feed your creative soul. That is probably one of the reasons why I am not looking at doing television at the moment."

Advertisement Advertisement

For the unversed, he has also acted in TV shows such as Love Ne Mila Di Jodi and Rang Badalti Odhani. Karan said that when he took a break from TV, he was out of work. However, he didn't get affected with the same and strategically planned his career. He said, "I did take that risk and I am happy that it is paying off in a way where I am being able to do the things I want to do. In the end, I truly believe in what Priyanka Chopra Jonas once said, 'It's the NOs that you say that really shape up your career'."

Advertisement

Let us tell you, Karan Tacker had tested positive for COVID-19 despite taking a booster shot. After staying under quarantine for 10 days, he recovered. Talking about his digital career, he has featured in web shows Special OPS and Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story.