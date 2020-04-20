Krystle D'Souza Says Her Ex Said He Couldn't Live Without Her But Is Still Alive; Is It Karan Tacker

Krystle D'Souza's in a recent video took a jibe at her ex-boyfriend and her cheeky response has since gone viral. Although the actress refrained from taking any name, folks were quick to decipher that the post was directed towards Karan Tacker. For the unversed, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai lead couple were seeing each other for a long time until recently.

And now, Krystle who’s quite active on TikTok shared a video termed as 'Ex-Files’ where she is seen lip-syncing a monologue that says, "Mera ex mujhe bolta tha, main tere bina nahi jee sakta. But saala abhi bhi jeeta ghoom raha hai."

A few days ago, on being quizzed if he’s in touch with his ex, Karan had told ETimes, "No, we're not in touch with each other. Krystle and I never said that we separated because of personal differences. However, I wouldn’t get into further details on this."

However, he did go on to add that exes do make for good friends. "I feel in fact, exes are the best friends because you get to know each other. So well. Yeah. It's unfortunate that things don't work out between two people. But having said that, because you've spent so much quality time with each other, and you've been in good and bad times with each other. Having said that I am in touch with all the exes that I can be in touch with," he said. (sic)

