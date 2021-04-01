Kirron Kher Diagnosed With Blood Cancer; Karanvir Bohra, Karan Tacker & Others Wish Her Speedy Recovery

India's Got Talent judge and actress Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with blood cancer. Her actor-hubby Anupam Kher confirmed the news through an Instagram post and called Kirron a "fighter."

Anupam shared in his post, "Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She’s always been a fighter and takes things head on."

He further asked everyone to keep Kirron in their prayers and hearts. Anupam added that she is well on her way to recovery and thanked everyone for their love and support.

As soon as the actor shared the news on his social media, prayers and wishes have been pouring from across quarters for Kirron Kher. Television actors such as Karanvir Bohra, Karan Tacker and Ambika Ranjankar prayed for Kirron's speedy recovery. Karan Tacker wrote, "Sending prayer and wishes sir."

Karanvir Bohra commented, "Om namoshivaya❤️❤️❤️ speedy recovery to Aunty." Ambika Ranjankar who plays Komal Hathi on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also sent her love across for the family in their time of crisis. The actress wrote, "More love and power to her, you and @sikandarkher as well ❤️."

For the unversed, Kirron Kher has played a variety of roles on television in shows such as Prratima, Aisa Des Hai Mera and Kanyadaan. The actress has also been a judge on the reality show India's Got Talent, along with Karan Johar and Malaika Arora.

