Ishq Mein Ghayal: Launch Date To Fees, Here’s Everything To Know About Gashmeer, Karan Kundrra & Reem’s Show

Bigg Boss 16 is set to pull its curtains down soon and as the popular reality show will be witnessing its grand finale in mid-February. And now, Colors is coming up with a new show which has been all over the headlines. We are talking about Ishq Mein Ghayal which is set to premiere soon. The fantasy thriller drama features Karan Kundrra, Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani and it has been among the most anticipated shows. As fans are eagerly waiting for Ishq Mein Mahajani, we bring you all the details about the show.