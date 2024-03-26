Lock Upp 2 Launch Date: Ekta Kapoor Confirms New Season; Reveals Tentative Premiere In Viral Video

Lock Upp 2 Update: Ekta Kapoor's controversial reality show, Lock Upp, captured significant attention with the remarkable success of its first season, won by Munawar Faruqui. Hosted by Kangana Ranaut and featuring Karan Kundrra as the jailor, this jail-themed reality show captivated millions of viewers.

Last year, there were constant rumours about the premiere of Lock Upp 2 leaving fans elated. However, the show was indefinitely postponed due to the reasons best known to the makers. Since then, everyone has been curiously waiting to know whether the second season will happen anytime soon or not. Well, here comes a good news for them.

EKTA KAPOOR CONFIRMS LOCK UPP SEASON 2 IN VIRAL VIDEO

In the midst of anticipation, Ekta Kapoor has officially confirmed the second season of the show, along with its tentative launch date. Yes, you read that right! Ekta Kapoor was recently spotted at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Holi celebration in Mumbai, drawing the paparazzi's attention.

While engaging with photographers, she was asked questions about Lock Upp Season 2. Confirming the eagerly anticipated update, the TV czarina disclosed that Lock Upp 2 is in progress and will be released shortly. When asked about the time fans have to wait for the new season, she replied, "Six months. I promise you, in six months, I'll bring it back."

Watch the viral video here:

The producer of Pavitra Rishta refrained from divulging further details about the show. However, she did hint that the much-awaited show will be back soon.

WILL KANGANA RANAUT HOST LOCK UPP 2?

Although Kangana Ranaut served as the host for the first season of Lock Upp, there has been no official confirmation regarding her involvement in hosting the second season. On Sunday (March 24), Kangana Ranaut announced her candidacy for the Lok Sabha elections from the Mandi constituency. Furthermore, she disclosed her alignment with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Now it'll be interesting to see if she'll return as Lock Upp host or not.

Keep watching this space for more updates!