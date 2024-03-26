Lock Upp 2 Launch Date: Ekta Kapoor Confirms New Season; Reveals Tentative Premiere In Viral Video

Lock
Upp
2
Update:
Ekta
Kapoor's
controversial
reality
show,
Lock
Upp,
captured
significant
attention
with
the
remarkable
success
of
its
first
season,
won
by
Munawar
Faruqui.
Hosted
by
Kangana
Ranaut
and
featuring
Karan
Kundrra
as
the
jailor,
this
jail-themed
reality
show
captivated
millions
of
viewers.
Last
year,
there
were
constant
rumours
about
the
premiere
of
Lock
Upp
2
leaving
fans
elated.
However,
the
show
was
indefinitely
postponed
due
to
the
reasons
best
known
to
the
makers.
Since
then,
everyone
has
been
curiously
waiting
to
know
whether
the
second
season
will
happen
anytime
soon
or
not.
Well,
here
comes
a
good
news
for
them.
EKTA
KAPOOR
CONFIRMS
LOCK
UPP
SEASON
2
IN
VIRAL
VIDEO
In
the
midst
of
anticipation,
Ekta
Kapoor
has
officially
confirmed
the
second
season
of
the
show,
along
with
its
tentative
launch
date.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Ekta
Kapoor
was
recently
spotted
at
Ankita
Lokhande
and
Vicky
Jain's
Holi
celebration
in
Mumbai,
drawing
the
paparazzi's
attention.
While
engaging
with
photographers,
she
was
asked
questions
about
Lock
Upp
Season
2.
Confirming
the
eagerly
anticipated
update,
the
TV
czarina
disclosed
that
Lock
Upp
2
is
in
progress
and
will
be
released
shortly.
When
asked
about
the
time
fans
have
to
wait
for
the
new
season,
she
replied,
"Six
months.
I
promise
you,
in
six
months,
I'll
bring
it
back."
The
producer
of
Pavitra
Rishta
refrained
from
divulging
further
details
about
the
show.
However,
she
did
hint
that
the
much-awaited
show
will
be
back
soon.
WILL
KANGANA
RANAUT
HOST
LOCK
UPP
2?
Although
Kangana
Ranaut
served
as
the
host
for
the
first
season
of
Lock
Upp,
there
has
been
no
official
confirmation
regarding
her
involvement
in
hosting
the
second
season.
On
Sunday
(March
24),
Kangana
Ranaut
announced
her
candidacy
for
the
Lok
Sabha
elections
from
the
Mandi
constituency.
Furthermore,
she
disclosed
her
alignment
with
the
Bharatiya
Janata
Party
(BJP).
Now
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
if
she'll
return
as
Lock
Upp
host
or
not.