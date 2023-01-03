Ishq Mein Ghayal Promo Out! This Is How Much Karan Kundrra Is Charging Per Episode For His New Show

Ishq Mein Ghayal starring Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh will soon air on Colors TV. The makers of the highly awaited show recently dropped its promo on social media, and the trailer received an amazing response from fans. Reportedly, the finite series will run for about 100 to 120 episodes at max and will only air on weekends.

Ishq Mein Ghayal was earlier titled Bhediya: Ishq Aur Junoon and it seems to be inspired by the American supernatural teen drama, The Vampire Diaries. In the first peak of the new show, we meet a courageous young girl named Esha (Reem Shaikh), who shares a strong connection with two brothers named Veer and Armaan, who happen to be werewolves. Take a look at the promo of the thriller-fantasy show below:

Meanwhile, according to a Tellychakkar report, Karan Kundrra is charging a whopping fee to work on the show. It is being suggested that the actor is charging 5 Lakhs per episode for his new show Ishq Mein Ghayal. This shouldn’t come as surprise because Karan brings a lot of attention and fans to whatever he is working on. The Bigg Boss 15 star was earlier charging around 5 Lakhs for an episode of Dance Dewane junior as well.

In a recent interview, Kundrra opened up about his new show and said, “It is extremely delightful for me to make a comeback to the fiction genre on television with such a power-packed show. I’ll be doing a fantasy drama, a genre that has always intrigued me, and I’m glad that I’m joining forces with Colors for Ishq Mein Ghayal. My fans are going to see me in a completely different avatar as there are so many layers to Veer’s persona that I am set to bring alive on screen.”