Independence Day: 5 Non-Bollywood Stars’ Portrayal Of Indian Historical Characters We Can’t Miss

Chiranjeevi As Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019) was one of the most iconic films ever made in the history of Telugu cinema. The film is inspired by the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh. Megastar Chiranjeevi effortlessly portrayed the role of Sye Raa and won millions of hearts. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Nayanthara, Sudeep, Jagapati Babu and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.

Mammootty As Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

Jabbar Patel's directorial bilingual film, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar will always be remembered for the outstanding portrayal of the Father of Indian Constitution by Malayalam superstar Mammootty. The actor had gone into the skin of the character to portray the Father of Modern India on silver-screen. Mammootty also won the National Award for the Best Actor for his role in the film that released in Hindi and English.

Krishna As Alluri Sitarama Raju

Alluri Seetarama Raju was one of the biggest patriotic films released in 1974. Veteran actor and Mahehs Babu's father Krishna played the titular role and impressed everyone with his amazing performance. The Telugu film was based on the Indian revolutionist Alluri Sitarama Raju, who is known for his contribution to the Rampa Rebellion of 1922-24. Directed by V Ramachandra Rao, Alluri Seetarama Raju ran for 175 days in theatres and is considered to be the first Cinemascope film from South India. Cinemascope is the process of compressing an image during filming and uncompressing while projecting.

Sachin Khedekar As Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Marathi actor Sachin Khedekar rose to fame in Indian cinema when he portrayed the role of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the Hindi film Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2004). Directed by Shyam Benegal, the film is based on the life of Azad Hind Fauj leader Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who gave a major contribution to the freedom movement. The actor is still considered to be the perfect person to play Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on-screen. The film won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration at the National Film Awards, 2004.

Sayaji Shinde As Subramania Bharati

In 2000, Sayaji Shinde surprised everyone with his stellar performance in Bharathi, in which he played the role of Indian Independence activist and Tamil poet, Chinnaswami Subramania Bharathi aka Bharathiyar. Mahakavi Bharathi was a pioneer of modern Tamil poetry who contributed to freedom movement with his fiery patriotic songs. Directed by Gnana Rajasekaran, Bharathi won National Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil in 2000. Sayaji Shinde was indeed amazing in the biographical film.