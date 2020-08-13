We the people of India are celebrating the 75th year of Independence today (August 15). This year, we will pay respect to the real heroes like doctors, nurses, policemen and army men of the country, who are working hard in their respective fields amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Patriotism is not limited to hoisting the flag and singing patriotic songs, but showing love towards the people of our country and contributing something for the nation's betterment.
Independence Day: 5 Non-Bollywood Stars’ Portrayal Of Indian Historical Characters We Can’t Miss
Talking about entertainment, the showbiz industry has been showing us patriotism through TV shows, movies and web series. Indian film industry has produced various films on freedom fighters and the historic characters of India. However, people only know Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn (Bhagat Singh), Aamir Khan (Mangal Pandey) and others for their portrayal of freedom fighters. Because of Hindi cinema's reach and stars' popularity, viewers sometimes miss some of the notable performances of regional actors who played iconic historical figures of India.
Hence, on the occasion of Independence Day, let's have a look at 5 non-Bollywood actors' portrayal of Historic characters we can't miss.
Chiranjeevi As Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019) was one of the most iconic films ever made in the history of Telugu cinema. The film is inspired by the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh. Megastar Chiranjeevi effortlessly portrayed the role of Sye Raa and won millions of hearts. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Nayanthara, Sudeep, Jagapati Babu and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.
Mammootty As Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar
Jabbar Patel's directorial bilingual film, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar will always be remembered for the outstanding portrayal of the Father of Indian Constitution by Malayalam superstar Mammootty. The actor had gone into the skin of the character to portray the Father of Modern India on silver-screen. Mammootty also won the National Award for the Best Actor for his role in the film that released in Hindi and English.
Krishna As Alluri Sitarama Raju
Alluri Seetarama Raju was one of the biggest patriotic films released in 1974. Veteran actor and Mahehs Babu's father Krishna played the titular role and impressed everyone with his amazing performance. The Telugu film was based on the Indian revolutionist Alluri Sitarama Raju, who is known for his contribution to the Rampa Rebellion of 1922-24. Directed by V Ramachandra Rao, Alluri Seetarama Raju ran for 175 days in theatres and is considered to be the first Cinemascope film from South India. Cinemascope is the process of compressing an image during filming and uncompressing while projecting.
Sachin Khedekar As Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
Marathi actor Sachin Khedekar rose to fame in Indian cinema when he portrayed the role of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the Hindi film Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2004). Directed by Shyam Benegal, the film is based on the life of Azad Hind Fauj leader Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who gave a major contribution to the freedom movement. The actor is still considered to be the perfect person to play Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on-screen. The film won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration at the National Film Awards, 2004.
Sayaji Shinde As Subramania Bharati
In 2000, Sayaji Shinde surprised everyone with his stellar performance in Bharathi, in which he played the role of Indian Independence activist and Tamil poet, Chinnaswami Subramania Bharathi aka Bharathiyar. Mahakavi Bharathi was a pioneer of modern Tamil poetry who contributed to freedom movement with his fiery patriotic songs. Directed by Gnana Rajasekaran, Bharathi won National Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil in 2000. Sayaji Shinde was indeed amazing in the biographical film.
- Independence Day 2021: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Yash & Others Wish The Fans
- SonyLIV Releases Rocket Boys Teaser On The Occasion Of 75th Independence Day; Watch
- Independence Day 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Farhan Akhtar, & Others Extend Wishes
- Independence Day: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rubina Dilaik & Other TV Stars Wish Fans On Special Occasion
- Independence Day EXCLUSIVE! Ashi Singh: Patriotism For Me Is Not Just An Idea But Rather A Duty
- Independence Day EXCLUSIVE! Priyal Mahajan: For Me, Being Patriotic Means To Do Your Bit To Help And Empower
- Independence Day Special: Shagun Pandey Says ‘Think For India First And Then Criticise’ [EXCLUSIVE]
- Independence Day EXCLUSIVE! Mayuri Deshmukh: I Would Love To Portray The Role Of Jhansi Ki Rani On Screen
- Independence Day 2022: Marakkar To Major, Upcoming Patriotic South Indian Films We Can’t Wait To Watch!
- Independence Day 2021: Exclusive! Kunal Jaisingh, Devoleena, Ravi & Others Share Their Childhood Memories
- Independence Day 2021: Best OTT Fictional Characters That Would Lay Their Lives For The Country
- Independence Day 2021: EXCLUSIVE! Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Waseem Mushtaq & Arshi Share Their Views