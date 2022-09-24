Rajamouli, who happened to achieve the feat of signing Hollywood-based Creative Artists Agency (CAA) , one of the largest entertainment organizations, is now back in the headlines for a crazy rumour. Although we secretly wish the rumour to turn into a reality, for now, fans of Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu are going berserk about the latest buzz.

SS Rajamouli is a name that needs no introduction all over the world. The creative director, who always has a particular way of approaching films, is someone who does work on his terms. The number of films he made throughout his career is comparatively less but the impact those films made on Indian cinema and global cinema is beyond comprehension.

None other than Chris Hemsworth AKA Thor is now rumoured to become part of SS Rajamouli's upcoming film with Superstar Mahesh Babu. According to a few entertainment websites and Tweets, it is learned that Rajamouli, who has signed up for international collaborations, is interested in bringing Chris Hemsworth to the regional cinema. These are just rumours and we have no information or any reactions to the same from the parties involved. However, netizens went into a tizzy following the news and couldn't control but comment on their reactions.

SSMB 29 is said to be an out-and-out action-adventure film set back in time against the backdrop of thick forests, lakes, and mysterious avenues. There were rumours about Alia Bhatt reuniting with Rajamouli after RRR for a full-length role in this film.

SSMB 29 will likely go on floors in 2023 and is expected to remain in the post-production phase for about two years because the movie requires a lot of graphic content and Visual Effects.

Mahesh Babu on the other hand is busy filming for SSMB 28 with director Trivikram Srinivas. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the film and S Thaman is scoring the soundtrack.