Nayanthara's Connect Trailer Releases At Midnight; Fans Are Overwhelmed

Connect is produced by Nayanthara herself under her home banner Rowdy Pictures, along with UV creations.

With a strong fandom in the Telugu and Tamil film industries, Nayanthara's upcoming release Connect has already created hype.

Nayanthara is a prominent South film industry star known for her female-centric roles and unique story plots. She is also one of the highest-paid actors.

The movie is directed by Ashwin Saravanan. This is his second collaboration with Nayanthara after Maya, which is again a psychological horror thriller and was released in 2015. Maya became a runaway hit. The movie, which was originally released in Tamil, was dubbed into Telugu as Mayuri.

As announced by the production house, the trailer for the Telugu version of Connect was released at midnight today.

The trailer has garnered more views instantly. Telugu fans are excited to watch their favourite actress on screen.

The trailer reveals the story plot to be a horror thriller, and the movie also has Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Vinay Rai in prominent roles.

Furthermore, the teaser reveals that a child in Nayanthara's custody is being possessed by a spirit.The teaser has a spine-chilling background score and visuals.

The movie is slated for release on December 22, 2022.

Meanwhile, media reports had previously revealed that this film will be screened without a snack break, making it the first Indian film to do so.

Also, Nayanthara's husband, director Vignesh Shivin, took to Instagram and announced, "It's U/A for Connect." Runtime: 99 minutes.

He had posted it on behalf of their production house, Rowdy Pictures.

The music is composed by Prithvi Chandrasekhar, the cinematography is by Manikantan Ramachary, and Richard Kevin is the editor.

Nayanthara was last seen in Telugu, sharing the screen with megastar Chiranjeevi in the Godfather. It is a remake of the Malayalam movie Lucifer, starring Mohanlal and Manju Warrier, and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Nayanthara's latest release was in Malayalam. The movie Gold was directed by Alphonse Puthren and had Prithviraj playing the main lead.

On the work front, actress Nayanthara is currently working in Atlee's Hindi movie Jawan, where she will be paired opposite Shahrukh Khan.