Samantha Prabhu's talent as an actor is well proven by the kind of performances she has delivered throughout her career. Her range as an actor too is something that has been spoken about and applauded before. And now, she has managed to be crowned the most popular female star of India.
Samantha Prabhu Is The Most Popular Female Star Of India As Per Recent Research Report
As per a recent research report conducted in India, Samantha Prabhu has topped this list which includes other big names of the film world as well from across India. The result of this research speaks volumes about the shift in the preferences of the audience post the pandemic. This is the new reality of India.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of India's biggest actresses today who has captured the entire audience with her charm, uniqueness and talent. Two of her recent performances, the antagonist Raji in The Family Man 2 and the sensuous number from Pushpa, 'Oo Antava' have been the talk of the town.
Besides being a popular actress, Samantha is a philanthropist, entrepreneur and avid social media influencer. Her mesmerising looks and acting skills have built her a dedicated loyal fan base nationwide over the years. From Jessie in Ye Maaya Chesave to Raji and 'Oo Antava', one can witness her massive range, proving her versatility with every new venture.
- Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Will Open Up About Divorce With Naga Chaitanya On Karan Johar's Chat Show
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts To Alleged Relationship Rumours Of Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala!
- Dhanush To Samantha Ruth Prabhu, These Celebrities Are All Praise For Amazon Prime Video’s Suzhal- The Vortex
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Vijay Deverakonda Accident: Kushi Spokesperson Calls Injury News FAKE
- Kushi First Look Out: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha's Romantic Comedy To Release On December 23, 2022
- Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s VD 11 Launched In Hyderabad
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu Regrets Having Tattoos With Naga Chaitanya Link? Her Latest Advice To A Fan Hints So
- Yashoda: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Film To Release On August 12, To Clash With Akhil Akkineni’s Agent!
- Samantha To Perform Action Scenes Under Hollywood Stunt Choreographer In Yashoda
- Varun Dhawan And Atlee To Team Up For Theri Hindi Remake?
- Happy Women's Day: Quotes & Captions Of South Celebrities That Are Sharper Than Swords!
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu Completes 12 Years In Showbiz, Hopes Her Love Story With Cinema Never Ends