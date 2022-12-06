RRR: The Movie & Director SS Rajamouli Continue To Bag Several International Awards; Here's The List

SS Rajamouli, the talented Indian director from the Telugu Film Industry has created ripples on the International platform with his latest film RRR. Starring two A-list heroes of the industry together, the movie is a standard benchmark for many aspects of filmmaking. RRR, which is vying for the prestigious Oscar Awards 2023, is meanwhile bagging several awards categorically from all over the United States Of America. Director Rajamouli has been touring all over the States to speak about the film and accept the recognition and awards that it has been showering him.

It was a couple of days ago when we heard of the successful filmmaker being recognized as the Best Director with an award from the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC). Within another day, the news about RRR winning the Best International Picture award by Atlanta Film Critics Circle (AFCC) surfaced. The entire Tollywood fraternity is cheering for the director and the film, along with innumerable fans.

AFCC put out a tweet that read, "The 2022 Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards. Best International Picture: RRR."

In addition to these two awards, director Rajamouli's film RRR is also conferred with a 'Spotlight Award' from the Hollywood Critics Association on their 6th Annual HCA Film Awards.

RRR was made by DVV Danayya under the DVV Danayya Entertainment banner on a budget of Rs 500 Crore. The movie was a sensational hit not only in India but also in Japan. It went on to become the second highest international film to break the box-office records in the country. All over the world, RRR has set a new record as well as won appreciation from moviegoers, film technicians, and critics alike.

Ram Charan played the character of Alluri Sitarama Raju, who joins the British Army to fight them in a strategic approach. Jr NTR was seen in the role of Komaram Bheem, who is more straightforward in fighting the British head-to-head. Both these freedom fighters are brought together for a cause and their story is narrated in a larger-than-life set-up with the best possible screenplay coupled with impeccable performances. The cast and crew have been still receiving applause for their hard work in bringing out RRR as it is.

KK Senthil Kumar was the cinematographer for RRR and MM Keeravani composed an accentuating background score. The movie's editing was taken care of by A Sreekar Prasad. The movie made about Rs 1200 Crore worldwide. It was released as a pan-India venture in five languages.

RRR stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, and Olivia Morris among others in crucial roles.