The below-mentioned release dates have been given by the producers and distributors of these films. At times, the films get postponed for various reasons, hence the list is updated every week.

February 17, 2006

- Banana Brothers

- Chingari

- Fight Club - Members Only

- Mr 100% - The Real Player

- Rafta Rafta - The Speed

February 24, 2006

- Anjaan

- Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai

- Jigyaasa

- Naughty Boy

- Souten - The Other Woman

- Sun Zarra

- Taxi Number 9211

- Umar

March 3, 2006

- Jahan Jaaeyega Hamen Paaeyega

- Teesri Aankh - The Hidden Camera

March 10, 2006

- Aryan - Unbreakable

- Madhubaala

- Malamaal Weekly

March 17, 2006

- Love Guru

- Team - The Force

March 24, 2006

- Unns

March 2006

- Amar Joshi Shahid Ho Gaya

- Amavas

- Chanchal

- Chooriyan

- Gahraee

- Gumnaam - The Unknown

- Haseena - Smart, Sexy, Dangerous

- Ho Sakta Hai

- Husn - Love And Betrayal

- Lips

- Meri Life Mein Uski Wife

- Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai Tumse

- Rehguzar

- Sandwich

- Shabri

- Struggler

April 6, 2006

- Tom Dick And Harry

April 7, 2006

- Banaras - A Mystic Love Story

- Shaadi Se Pehle

- Tathastu

April 14, 2006

- Hum Ko Deewana Kar Gaye

- Pyare Mohan

April 21, 2006

- Kabul Express

April 28, 2006

- Gangster

April 2006

- Chup Chup Ke

- Darwaza Bandh Rakho

- Fear

- Go

- Jaana - Let'S Fall In Love

- Milenge Milenge

- Phir Zindagi

May 5, 2006

- Sarhad Paar

May 2006

- 36, China Town

- Corporate

- Fanaah

- Phir Hera Pheri

June 16, 2006

- Krrish

June 2006

- mp3 - Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar

- Shiva

- Shock

July 2006

- Apna Sapna Money Money

August 2006

- Good Boy Bad Boy





