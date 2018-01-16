 »   »   » SHOCKING AF! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Was Damn FURIOUS As THIS Person Left Her STRANDED At Last Minute

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who's known for being perfectionist and always being on time, was recently left stranded by the in-demand makeup and hair stylist Daniel Bauer.

It all happened when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had to leave for Dubai for Longines event and at the last moment, she came to know that her make-up & hairstylist won't be accompanying her to Dubai, despite the advance booking, leaving her all furious!

On a similar note, also have a look at the stunning pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Longines event that took place in Dubai.

Daniel Was Booked For Aishwarya Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "Daniel (Bauer) was booked by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's watch brand in December for an event with Aishwarya for January 11 last week in Dubai." At Last Time, Aishwarya Came To Know Daniel Won’t Be Accompanying Her "Everything including the tickets, visas and other travel arrangements had been seen to him and his assistant in advance. On the day of leaving (the flight was to take off on January 11 at 3.55am), his manager called and said his shoot was extended so Daniel wouldn't be able to make it." ‘Dates Got Messed Up’ "However, when Aishwarya's team asked around and checked they found out that the dates were messed up. Daniel was shooting through the day and he had already packed up for the night at 10 pm." ‘The Stylist Was Double Booked’ "The manager had told the actress's team that Daniel was shooting till 7 am the next morning when he actually had an early morning shoot the next day - so basically the stylist was double booked." Who Came To Aishwarya’s Rescue? The source further added, "Finally at 11.30 pm they contacted another hair and makeup artist, Adrian and Aasif, who were luckily available and their tickets done." Aishwarya Looked Glamorous & Her Make-up Was On Point! "Though they were contacted last minute for this, it was nice of them to come along otherwise it would have been very tough for everyone." But Nevertheless, The Mismanagement Left The Actress Fuming "It was a case of double-booking in Daniel's diary by his management team and sometimes when an artiste is very busy these things happen but it left Aishwarya and her team fuming at this last-minute change of plans because they had a flight to catch and were completely helpless." Booking Mismanagement Is Nothing Less Than A Nightmare For Any Actress "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is extremely professional which is why her date diary is planned months ahead in advance. The last minute change left all shaken up." Does Aishwarya Believe In Being ‘Fashionably Late’? On a related note, in an interview with Something Haute, when Aishwarya was asked if she believes in being ‘fashionable late', the actress denied by saying, "No, I don't think that being late is considered fashionable anywhere."

She further added, "Believe me, if I am ever late, it is never planned or never intentional. Punctuality is always respected the world over. I have observed that over years."

"Punctuality has become more and more a challenge as we race with time. Every human, on a day-to-day basis, is overcommitted or is being consumed by so much happening around him, and then the traffic has now become the reality of the planet that we are living on."

"We must factor in all these realities to ensure that we are on time everywhere we are expected. I do that at least."