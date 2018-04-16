 »   »   » Farah Khan To Choreograph Bride-To-Be Sonam Kapoor's Sangeet, Wedding Dates Out?

Related Articles
Since the longest time, there have been reports about Sonam Kapoor tying the knot with beau Anand Ahuja. While the couple never officially admitted their relationship, their cute PDA on social media has a different story to tell. As per a Filmfare report, the much-in-love couple are finally all set to exchange wedding vows next month.
While the Kapoor family hasn't yet reacted to these reports, a source told Filmfare, a leading magazine that the preparations for the D-day are happening in full swing. Scroll down to read more-
Wedding Dates Finalized
A source close the couple told Filmfare that Sonam and Anand are all set to tie the knot on May 6th and 7th in Mumbai. Post having a great wedding, the couple will host a lavish reception in Delhi which is also Anand's hometown.
Farah Khan To Choreograph Sonam's Sangeet
A Mumbai Mirror report states that Farah Khan, who is close to the Kapoor family has been entrusted the job of choreographing the sangeet ceremony.
Anil-Sunita's Special Surprise
A source told Mirror, "Rehearsals have kicked off at Anil Kapoor's Juhu bungalow. The doting dad and mom Sunita will be putting together a special act for the bride-to be at the sangeet. Sonam's cousins and extended family have joined in as well for the pre-wedding ceremony.
A Musical Extravaganza
"They will perform on her hit songs like the Veere... title track, "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai" from the Fawad Khan co-starrer Khoobsurat, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo title track, and "Dheere Dheere" from her music video with Hrithik Roshan, among others, besides other popular wedding songs," added the source.
Buzz is that Sonam Kapoor will also join in for a special act.
We Just Can't Wait For This
The source further added, "Anil and Sunita have known Farah since the time she started out in Bollywood. Over the years, Anil has danced to many hit numbers choreographed by her. Meanwhile, Farah had been brainstorming on the ideal wedding present for Sonam and Anand when she decided to take charge of the sangeet celebrations."
Meanwhile,
Farah Khan recently directed Sonam Kapoor along with her co-stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania as well as rapper Badshah, for a song titled "Tareefan" for 'Veere Di Wedding'.
