 »   »   » OMG! Irrfan Khan Takes A Dig At Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Biography?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shocked everyone recently with the revelations about his relationships and one night stands in his biography - An Ordinary Life: A Memoir.

But it seems that his arch rival Irrfan Khan has no interest in biography as he does not want someone sensationalising episodes of his life and writing about it that way.

I Cannot Do it He told DNA, "If you ask about me getting my own biography, I cannot do it. Because for me, to go around praising myself is the most boring thing to do.'' The Publishers Are Now Exhausted Trying ''For the last four years, Penguin publishers are after me to write my story. They are now exhausted trying." I Don't Want Someone Sensationalising Episodes Of My Life "I don't want someone sensationalising episodes of my life and writing about it that way. Then getting people to talk about it and making it news, will be the last thing I would do." I Cannot Be At The Centre Of It "I cannot be at the centre of it. If I get someone who will write it for me, without me, where I just happen to be and they concentrate more on my times, I will definitely be interested." It Should Not Be About Me "I am from a feudal background, we used to manage in a one-bedroom-hall house...what my father used to do and how things slowly happened - if somebody can have a take on that, I would love to see that. But it should not be about me."

Irrfan Khan added, "It has become a trend and now, a formula. So no, a biopic on my life would be a mistake."

Also Read: No Environment For Women To Speak About Sexual Abuse: Kalki Koechlin