 »   »   » Manish Malhotra Birthday's Bash! Sonakshi, KJO, Huma, Aditi, Sophie & Raveena Attend The Party!

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra celebrated his 52nd birthday yesterday on Decembet 6, 2017 and threw a lavish birthday bash which was attended by his industry friends Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Sophie Choudry and Raveena Tandon.

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor could not make it to the birthday bash as they are mouring the death of their uncle grandfather Shashi Kapoor. View the birthday party pictures below!