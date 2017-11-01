 »   »   » Hot Damn! Mia Khalifa To Debut In An Indian Film? Read Details

Rumours were doing the rounds that former adult star Mia Khalifa is looking at the possibility of making a career in the Indian film industry and travel the same path of success like how Sunny Leone made it. However, sorry to break your bubbles, folks! Mia Khalifa just confirmed to Bollywoodlife that she'll not be starring in any Indian film and has no plans of it in the near future either. Sad!
Mia Khalifa's representative opened up by saying that the rumours are totally "false" and stressed on the fact that her team "have had no discussions with anyone" in India. Rumourmongers were having a field day by spreading false news that "Mia will have a character role apart from an item dance" in Chunkzz 2: The Conclusion, which is a Malayalam film. Check out Mia Khalifa's hot pictures below.
Rumours were rife last year that Mia Khalifa is interested to be a part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss.
"Let's get something clear: I am never stepping foot in India, so whomever said I have "shown interest" in being on Big Boss should be fired," said Mia Khalifa.
Mia Khalifa is a former adult star who is now a part of the NFL. She's had several Twitter tirades with many NFL players.
Also, Mia Khalifa had received death threats from ISIS as well, just for being a part of the adult industry.