 »   »   »  Alankrita Sahai Is The Twisted Turn In Namaste England

After piquing the interests of the audience with the sweet and engaging love story of Param aka Arjun Kapoor and Jasmeet aka Parineeti Chopra in the trailer, the makers of Namaste England presented the second trailer bringing in an unexpected twist with the entry of Alisha played by Alankrita Sahai.

While the first trailer traced the love story of Arjun and Parineeti as Parineeti Chopra leaves to London in order to fulfill her dreams and Arjun follows, the second trailer featured the entry of Alankrita and brought in a new angle in the love triangle of Arjun-Parineeti and Alankrita.



Arjun Kapoor who follows Parineeti Chopra to London illegally to bring back his wife is seen all set to marry Alankrita in an interesting turn of events. Alankrita who plays the third angle, in the love triangle has a very important and special role to play in the film as it changes the equations between the lead pair.



Namaste England brings back the much-loved pair of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra after their debut film Ishaqzaade.



Ahead of the film's release, Namaste England has been creating immense buzz owing to the crackling chemistry of the leading duo. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have been piquing the interest of the audience with their fun banters and adorable chemistry. Be it pulling each other's legs or showering their love on their co-star netizens are in love with the social media banters of the Namaste England duo.



After treating the audience with the melodious 'Tere Liye', groovy track 'Bhare Bazaar, and the upbeat Punjabi track 'Dhoom Dhadaka', recently released party anthem of the season 'Proper Patola', the makers have revealed the heartwarming 'Tu Meri Main Tera'.



Presented by Jayantilal Gada (pen) & Reliance Entertainment present in Association with BlockBuster Movie Entertainers, Namaste England is a fun quintessential film slated to release on 19th October 2018.

