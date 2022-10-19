A political Satire Film, Love You Loktantra Witnessing Huge Crowds At Cinemas Across India

October 19: After debuting in theatres nationwide on October 14, the political satire film Love You Loktantra, starring Isha Kopikkar, Ravi Kishen, and Manoj Joshi, has been gaining traction among filmgoers.

The film is a satire on contemporary Indian politics, with a touch of North Indian dialect added by Zurich Media House LLP and Zee Music Co, UFO Digital Cinema, Bright Outdoor Media Private Limited, and TIME Virtual studio. The film depicts a power triangle involving a female Chief Minister, a male lawyer, and another female legal who is close to the administration. Two kidnapped Independent MLAs hold the key to Government formation but are kidnapped overnight. Lawyers and Journalists rule the movie with their strategies and plans to form the government.

Manoj Joshi, who plays Pandey, and Isha Koppikar, who plays Gulab Didi, both want to be Chief Ministers of the state. However, two independent candidates who are crucial to forging a government have vanished.

Varun, Gulab Didi's son, is detained by the police and charged with kidnapping the two independent candidates. Pandey sees an opening, so he employs the top lawyer in the country, Malpani (Ravi Kishan), to get Varun jailed by proving his guilt in court and so helping Pandey become CM by damaging Gulab Didi's reputation. To defend her son, Varun, Gulab Didi retains Jerry Khattar (Ameet Kumar), a seasoned international lawyer. Divya (Sneha Ullal) is helping Jerry out.

What ultimately occurs in a court of law? Will Pandey be successful? Varun, son of Gulab Didi, is found guilty or not? So who gets to be the chief?

IshaKoppikar has broken all the rules to provide a spectacular performance in this film. Ravi Kishan's acting skills captivate the audience, while Ameet Kumar's performance is both impressive and entertaining.

Ali Asgar, who plays journalist Deepak Dalal, gives an outstanding performance. The performances of Sudhir Pandey (as the judge), Dayashankar Pandey (as Gulab Didi's husband), Suhasini Mulay (as Jerry Khattar's mother), and Raj Premi were outstanding.

The dance talents of Krushna Abhishek and Sapna Chaudhary steal the show and amaze the fans in two different song-dance sequences with outstanding foot-tapping item music.

The film is directed by Abhay Nihalani, the music is by Lalit Pandit and Rohan-Rohan, the lyrics are by Sanjay Chhel and Gurunath Pandit, the cinematography is by Narendra Joshi, and the art director is Jayant Deshmukh. Amruta Fadnavis delivered beautiful songs in the film.

IMDb, the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, has rated Love You Loktantra 10/10, and the film has received an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5.

The movie features an exciting item song by Sapna Chaudhary, and the music video views have already crossed a million on Youtube.

Love You Loktantra is running successfully across thousands of theaters across the country.

Movie has been able to catch attention of every strata of society, right from the common man to the elite segment, all have enjoyed the movie.

As per the estimates by stakeholders, movie will cross 10 crore plus of box office collections within one week of release. It's doing particularly well in the rural & hindi belt of India as it has their local stars Ravi Kishan and an exciting item song by Sapna Chaudhary.

Various State chief Ministers will be watching the movie in coming days including, Goa CM - Prashant Sawant & Uttarakhand CM - Pushkar Singh Dhami, BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule will also be watching the movie with common public, as the movie touches a very soft sentiment of coalition post elections.

Over All Rating: 4.9 / 5

In-depth Analysis:

Direction : 4.7/5

Dialogues : 4.8/5

Screenplay: 4.9/5

Visual appeal: 4.8/5

Music : 4.9/5