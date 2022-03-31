Abhishek Bachchan On Audience Being A Little Too Judgmental Towards Him With Comparisons With Amitabh Bachchan

It's been twenty two years since Abhishek Bachchan made his Bollywood debut with Refugee, but since then if there's one thing that has been constant in his life, it's the comparisons between him and his megastar father Amitabh Bachchan.

In his recent tete-a-tete with Times Of India, when Abhishek was asked if he still gets bothered about it, he said, "I have stopped looking at it. More like, I don't look at it. I concentrate on my job. That's all that matters. At the end of the day, if I do a good enough job, they don't think of anything. It doesn't get overwhelming either. I am in a happy space that way."

When asked how he is finding a hold of himself in the industry, he said that he does not agree with the entire notion of cut-throat competition. He feels that there should always be healthy competition and it should keep the actors on their toes. He went on to add that his colleagues keep him on his toes, and when he sees good work, he is appreciative of it.

"I am inspired. Okay, I got to do stuff like that, I got to do better work than that. This is the gold standard right now, you have to be as good as that, if not better. We should look upon it as healthy competition, people that inspire us to better ourselves. I've never liked the word cut-throat competition. At the end of the day, this industry is like a big fraternity. Slightly dysfunctional, but it is. It is an opportunity," added Bachchan.

He also said that at the end of the day, a creative person is always going to appreciate true creativity. Whether they do that publicly or privately is another matter. But they will always acknowledge and appreciate good work and good actors.

Abhishek concluded by saying that actors have to start to learn to encourage each other and not have this attitude that they have to destroy somebody else to improve themselves.