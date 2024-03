The legend Amitabh Bachchan, who is continuing to compete with the young generation actors was said to have been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on March 15, where he underwent an angioplasty. Although there is nothing to worry about, concerns are heightened given the age factor. But, in his typical and quirky style, Big B squashed the news as baseless and said 'Fake News.' The veteran along with his son, Abhishek Bachchan was spotted at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium where they watched the final match (ISPL).