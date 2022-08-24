Ananya Panday Says She Didn't Judge Vijay Deverakonda For Doing Arjun Reddy; 'As Actors, We Are Not...'

Ananya Panday recently expressed her displeasure about the way Arjun Reddy represented a romantic relationship when she graced one of the episodes of Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan 7 along with her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda.

The actress said she liked the songs in the film but she wouldn't be okay with a relationship like the one portrayed in the film, either for herself or for her friends. Netizens lauded Ananya for calling out the misogyny in the film and called her take to be refreshingly 'mature.'

In a recent group interaction with the media, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was asked if there was any inhibition when she met Vijay Deverakonda, who played the male lead in Arjun Reddy and still stands by his film.

According to a report in Indian Express, Ananya said, "I don't think I judged him for that. I didn't know him. As actors, we are not what we portray on-screen."

She further added, "Our values and viewpoints of the world don't have to entirely match the characters we play on screen. Since I met him, he has been extremely kind and chivalrous towards me. I didn't see that connection or had that thought at all."

Ananya praised Vijay for being very accepting of her views on the film and added that her opinion on Arjun Reddy never came in the way of their individual equation. She revealed that Vijay is that kind of a person who likes to have debate and conversation going and that she never felt that conflict in anyway.

Liger marks Ananya Panday's first collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the sports action flick also features Ramya Krishnan in a pivotal role with a cameo by boxing legend Mike Tyson.