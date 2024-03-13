Ananya Panday Pledges To Fostering Positive Social Media Behavior Through Her DSR Initiative, ‘So Positive’

Ananya
Panday
is
not
just
an
actress
of
this
generation
but
also
someone
who
is
driving
conversations,
that
make
a
difference.
The
actress
launched
a
Digital
Social
Responsibility
initiative
on
30th
June
2019
on
the
occasion
of
World
Social
Media
Day,
'So
Positive'.
The
initiate
has
constantly
found
resonance
with
the
audience
and
stands
for
'social
positivity'.
It
aims
to
create
awareness
about
healthy
social
media
behavior
and
the
toxicity
that
it
can
bring
into
our
lives,
if
not
dealt
with
correctly.
Now,
the
actress
has
yet
again
reiterated
the
need
for
social
media
positivity
at
the
'Humanitarian
Awards'
in
Chennai
instituted
by
Apsara
Reddy.
Ananya
Panday
took
to
her
social
media
and
shared
a
video
while
she
delivers
her
speech
at
the
event,
recognizing
the
tireless
efforts
of
grassroots
level
social
activists
working
towards
causes
that
need
attention.
Upholding
the
need
for
positive
social
media,
as
it
still
stays
an
unregulated
space,
Ananya
shared...
"Honoured
to
be
at
the
'Humanitarian
Awards'
here
in
Chennai
that
recognizes
the
tireless
efforts
of
grassroot
level
social
activists
working
towards
the
noble
cause
of
child
rights
and
the
prevention
of
child
sexual
abuse.
And
many
who
ensure
children
go
on
a
lifelong
journey
of
care,
comfort
and
further
education
post
traumatic
situations
🙏🏼
@apsara_official
@sopositivedsr"