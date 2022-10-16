FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Huma Qureshi, Anushka Ranjan, Bhagyashree Stun As Showstopper On Day 5

The Lakme Fashion Week in association with the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) began early this week and it has been going on in full swing and several celebs were seen walking the ramp for ace designers. Interestingly, the fifth day of the prestigious event wasn't different as celebs like Huma Qureshi, Anushka Ranjan and Bhagyashree were seen turning showstoppers for designers Nachiket Barve, Nikhita Tandon and Sanjukta Dutta respectively and won hearts with their panache as they walked the ramp.

Huma was a sight to behold as she wore a mulberry coloured lehenga with shimmery floral print which was paired with a matching blouse and matching ruffled dupatta. She completed the look with a stunning neckpiece, kept her tresses open with a wavy touch and her subtle make up elevated the look. The Bell Bottom actress certainly left a mark on hearts as she graced the ramp.

Anushka Ranjan made a statement in Nikhita Tandon's golden coloured metallic sheen outfit with cutouts at the waistline. The shimmery outfit and Anushka's charisma made heads turn as the diva set the stage on fire. Her impressive make up also added to her style statement.

On the other hand, Bhagyashree redefined grace as she walked the ramp in a beautiful black saree with a touch of red and golden by Sanjukta Dutta. Sanjukta Dutta's new festive collection "PALAASH" is inspired by traditional Indian motifs and prints and celebrates the vibrant colours and festive accents of the season.

Take a look at Huma Qureshi, Anushka Ranjan and Bhagyashree's pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Huma Qureshi is looking forward to the release of Double XL. Also starring Sonakshi Sinha in the lead, this slice of life comedy drama will release on November 4, 2022.