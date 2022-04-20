Gangubai Kathiawadi Fame Shantanu Maheshwari Recalls Being Rejected & Replaced At Last Minute Several Times

With Gangubai Kathiawadi release, Shantanu Maheshwari's fame reached a new height. He played the role of Alia Bhatt's lover in the film. Earlier, he was popular among his fans, but after the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, people started noticing Shantanu in a different way and no wonder why he is extremely grateful to Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

While recalling his struggle to land into a Bollywood project, Shantanu told Hindustan Times, "Every actor wants to get into films after a point and be a part of good storytelling. Even I was struggling and was given offers. But somehow they would not convert... at the last minute I would get rejected, or at the last minute get replaced after getting selected. Films were a hard thing to get into."

He further revealed that initially, the industry people knew him little. However, they had not seen his work or him in any film so, they didn't know whether he will be able to hold the screen.

"Obviously, once they saw it, they started reaching out, wanting me to be a part of different projects," said the 31-year-old actor.

Does Shantanu hold any grudge against his past failures? Surely not!

"I am glad those projects didn't happen because then Gangubai... wouldn't have happened, I wouldn't have gotten a chance to work with Sanjay sir. I am happy those films didn't happen," asserted Maheshwari.

Those who are not aware, Shantanu rose to fame from the popular dance television series Dil Dosti Dance on Channel V. Currently, he has almost two million followers on Instagram.