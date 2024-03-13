Here's Why Anil Kapoor Called 12th Fail Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra 'David Lean Of Hindi Cinema'
The
film
'12th
Fail'
has
once
again
proven
its
mettle
by
clinching
the
'Best
Film
Award'
at
the
Critics
Choice
Awards.
The
event,
filled
with
glitz
and
glamour,
saw
a
notable
moment
when
Anil
Kapoor,
a
celebrated
actor,
took
the
stage
to
present
the
Best
Feature
Film
award.
Kapoor,
in
his
speech,
lauded
Vidhu
Vinod
Chopra,
the
director
and
writer
of
'12th
Fail,'
for
his
enduring
passion
and
creativity
in
filmmaking,
a
journey
spanning
39
years.
Anil
Kapoor's
words
were
not
just
of
praise
but
also
of
deep
admiration
for
his
friend,
Vidhu
Vinod
Chopra.
He
remarked,
"The
maverick,
the
crazy,
the
mad
man-
Vidhu
Vinod
Chopra.
Sir,
you
don't
know
how
happy
I
am
to
give
you
this
award,
because
seriously
you
deserve
it.
I
love
you
my
friend.
We've
been
friends
since
40
years
now
and
you've
not
changed.
Even
You
look
as
young
as
me
na!!" This
heartwarming
exchange
highlighted
the
close
bond
and
mutual
respect
between
the
two
veterans
of
Indian
cinema.
In
response,
Vidhu
Vinod
Chopra
expressed
his
gratitude
and
shared
a
poignant
message
about
the
importance
of
recognizing
quality
cinema
in
the
country.
He
emphasized
the
necessity
for
good
writers
and
better
recognition
for
deserving
films,
hinting
at
the
broader
landscape
of
Indian
cinema
and
its
evolving
dynamics.
The
award
ceremony
reached
its
peak
when
'12th
Fail'
was
announced
as
the
Best
Film,
leading
to
a
standing
ovation
from
the
audience.
Vidhu
Vinod
Chopra,
accompanied
by
the
entire
cast
on
stage,
dedicated
the
award
to
his
team,
showcasing
a
united
front
that
stands
behind
the
success
of
'12th
Fail'.
This
moment
served
as
a
testament
to
the
collaborative
spirit
that
drives
the
creative
process
in
filmmaking.