EXCLUSIVE! Sacred Games Actor Rajveer Singh Rajput On His Play Andha Yug: It Was A Different...

From TV shows to web series, actor Rajveer Singh Rajput has been a part of various popular projects. He is known for his versatility and stellar acting abilities, which never fails to amaze the audience. Recently, the actor played an important part in the mythological play called 'Andha Yug' and received immense appreciation and support from the audience.

Speaking about the concept of the play and his character, Rajveer says,"The play is based on the last day of Mahabharata when only Kripacharya, Kritavarma, Ashwatthama and Yuyutsu were alive. I essayed the role of Yuyutsu, who fought the war from Pandav's side instead of being a Kaurava. Unlike his brothers, Yuyutsu was attracted towards Dharma. His praja and his mother were angry with him because of the numerous killings he had done in the war land."

Sharing his experience of performing this play, the actor says,"It was a different experience for me to do a mythological project after so many years. Being an actor, I wish to explore different sides of the artist in me and this character and play was something that would allow me to experiment and learn a lot of new things. Overall, I had an amazing experience while performing this play."

Professionally, Rajveer Singh Rajput rose to popularity with his role in the web series 'Machhli'. Apart from this, he is known for his acting in shows like 'Krishna Kanhaiya', 'Tum Bin Jiya Jaaye Na', 'Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji', 'Akbar Birbal', 'Chalo Saaf Karen', 'Jai Ho Bhartiya', and many more. He has also acted in series like 'Sacred Games', 'The Test Case', and many more.