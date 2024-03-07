OMG 2 On TV: When & Where To Watch Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi's Film On Television? Colors Cineplex To...

OMG
2
World
Television
Premiere:
"Tum
bhi
rakho
Vishwas,
kyunki
tum
ho
Shiv
ke
das",
is
a
powerful
phrase
reverberating
across
India.
A
cinematic
journey
awaits
as
Colors
Cineplex
gears
up
for
the
World
Television
Premiere
of
OMG
2.
Scheduled
for
Sunday,
10th
March
at
8
pm,
the
movie
promises
an
engaging
mix
of
humor,
drama,
and
thought-provoking
moments.
Following
the
success
of
its
predecessor,
OMG
2
stars
Akshay
Kumar,
Pankaj
Tripathi,
and
Yami
Gautam.
Directed
by
Amit
Rai,
the
film
is
set
to
leave
a
lasting
impact
on
its
audience,
challenging
societal
norms
and
raising
critical
questions
on
spirituality.
Akshay
Kumar
and
Pankaj
Tripathi
lead
the
cast
in
'OMG
2',
exploring
the
life
of
Kanti
Sharan
Mudgal.
Portrayed
by
Pankaj
Tripathi,
Kanti
is
a
devout
follower
of
Lord
Shiva.
His
world
turns
upside
down
when
his
son
Vivek
succumbs
to
misinformation
and
societal
pressures.
The
narrative
weaves
through
the
intricacies
of
faith,
morality,
and
the
critical
need
for
sex
education,
offering
a
compelling
drama
that's
as
entertaining
as
it
is
reflective.
Akshay
Kumar,
expressing
his
anticipation
for
the
premiere,
remarked,
"OMG
2
is
a
bold
continuation
of
a
narrative
that
resonates
deeply
with
audiences.
As
Lord
Shiva's
messenger,
I'm
honored
to
be
part
of
a
story
that
sparks
conversations
and
prompts
introspection." Pankaj
Tripathi
added,
"In
OMG
2,
I
explored
the
complexities
of
Kanti
Sharan
Mudgal,
a
character
that
faces
taboos
and
moral
dilemmas,
challenging
me
as
an
actor
and
allowing
me
to
delve
into
human
emotions."
Aligning
with
the
film's
themes,
Colors
Cineplex
has
initiated
the
'Shiksha
ki
Shuruwat
Ghar
Se' digital
campaign,
emphasizing
the
importance
of
sex
education.
In
collaboration
with
the
Rati
Foundation
as
cause
ambassadors,
they've
introduced
Meri
Trustline,
a
helpline
offering
guidance
on
mental
health,
sexual
and
reproductive
health
rights,
and
more.
This
partnership
aims
to
provide
essential
counseling
services
with
professional
expertise.
The
much-anticipated
World
Television
Premiere
of
"OMG
2" on
Colors
Cineplex
is
set
for
Sunday,
10th
March
at
8
pm.
Audiences
are
invited
to
tune
in
for
an
experience
that
promises
to
challenge
perspectives
and
ignite
meaningful
discussions.