Shubman Gill's Instagram Reel On DIVINE-Karan Aujla's 'Street Dreams' Goes Viral, Fans REACT

Hip-hop icons DIVINE and Karan Aujla are making waves with their latest album, 'Street Dreams.' This musical masterpiece not only broke but also captured hearts across the nation. Among its admirers is Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, who expressed his love for the album through a reel. The video features Gill and his friends enjoying the catchy beats of the album, sharing their joy and enthusiasm.

In an interaction filled with mutual admiration, DIVINE expressed his excitement over Gill's reel with a comment, "100 Mill Paaarrr." Karan Aujla also praised Gill, highlighting his energy and spirit with words that resonate with their shared journey and struggles. Their exchange underscores the deep connection between music and sports, celebrating success beyond boundaries.

'Street Dreams' has made a significant mark in Indian music history. Achieving a monumental milestone, it became the first Indian album to secure the No. 1 spot on Apple Music within just 24 hours of its release. This achievement is a testament to DIVINE and Karan Aujla's remarkable journey from their modest beginnings to achieving global recognition.

The album's success story doesn't end here. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, known for his role in 'Gully Boy'—a film inspired by DIVINE's life and music—recently celebrated the movie's fifth anniversary. DIVINE shared his thoughts on Singh's portrayal, highlighting the actor's dedication to understanding the music and the life stories behind it.

This cross-industry support and recognition underline the impact of 'Street Dreams' beyond the music industry, touching hearts and inspiring individuals across various fields. As DIVINE and Karan Aujla continue to celebrate their success, their journey remains an inspiring tale of passion, perseverance, and the power of music to unite and uplift.