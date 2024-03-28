Shubman Gill's Instagram Reel On DIVINE-Karan Aujla's 'Street Dreams' Goes Viral, Fans REACT

'Street Dreams' by DIVINE and Karan Aujla, has captured the nation's heart, gaining admiration from Shubman Gill to Ranveer Singh. Its remarkable success includes becoming the first Indian album to hit No. 1 on Apple Music within 24 hours, showcasing the power of music across diverse fields.
Hip-hop
icons
DIVINE
and
Karan
Aujla
are
making
waves
with
their
latest
album,
'Street
Dreams.'
This
musical
masterpiece
not
only
broke
but
also
captured
hearts
across
the
nation.
Among
its
admirers
is
Indian
cricketer
Shubman
Gill,
who
expressed
his
love
for
the
album
through
a
reel.
The
video
features
Gill
and
his
friends
enjoying
the
catchy
beats
of
the
album,
sharing
their
joy
and
enthusiasm.
In
an
interaction
filled
with
mutual
admiration,
DIVINE
expressed
his
excitement
over
Gill's
reel
with
a
comment,
"100
Mill
Paaarrr." Karan
Aujla
also
praised
Gill,
highlighting
his
energy
and
spirit
with
words
that
resonate
with
their
shared
journey
and
struggles.
Their
exchange
underscores
the
deep
connection
between
music
and
sports,
celebrating
success
beyond
boundaries.
'Street
Dreams'
has
made
a
significant
mark
in
Indian
music
history.
Achieving
a
monumental
milestone,
it
became
the
first
Indian
album
to
secure
the
No.
1
spot
on
Apple
Music
within
just
24
hours
of
its
release.
This
achievement
is
a
testament
to
DIVINE
and
Karan
Aujla's
remarkable
journey
from
their
modest
beginnings
to
achieving
global
recognition.
The
album's
success
story
doesn't
end
here.
Bollywood
star
Ranveer
Singh,
known
for
his
role
in
'Gully
Boy'—a
film
inspired
by
DIVINE's
life
and
music—recently
celebrated
the
movie's
fifth
anniversary.
DIVINE
shared
his
thoughts
on
Singh's
portrayal,
highlighting
the
actor's
dedication
to
understanding
the
music
and
the
life
stories
behind
it.
This
cross-industry
support
and
recognition
underline
the
impact
of
'Street
Dreams'
beyond
the
music
industry,
touching
hearts
and
inspiring
individuals
across
various
fields.
As
DIVINE
and
Karan
Aujla
continue
to
celebrate
their
success,
their
journey
remains
an
inspiring
tale
of
passion,
perseverance,
and
the
power
of
music
to
unite
and
uplift.