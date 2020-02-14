Enrique Iglesias Welcomes Third Child With Wife Anna Kournikova

Singer-Songwriter, Enrique Iglesias has welcomed his third child with former tennis player and wife Anna Kournikova. He shared the happy news with fans on Thursday with a special Instagram post.

The two welcomed their new born on January 30, 2020, and shared pictures on the day before Valentines Day. One of the posts shows Enrique holding his newborn in the delivery room while dressed in the green scrubs. The caption to the post read, "My Sunshine, 01.30.2020".

View this post on Instagram My Sunshine 01.30.2020 A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on Feb 13, 2020 at 10:13am PST

Anna also shared several pictures with the baby, post delivery and captioned them the same way. Kournikova in one of the picture can be seen cradling her daughter to her chest and another of one shows her holding the baby as Iglesias kisses her forehead.

View this post on Instagram My Sunshine 01.30.2020 A post shared by Anna Kournikova Iglesias (@annakournikova) on Feb 13, 2020 at 10:27am PST

View this post on Instagram 01.30.2020 A post shared by Anna Kournikova Iglesias (@annakournikova) on Feb 13, 2020 at 10:42am PST

Enrique's newborn baby girl, whose name has not been confirmed yet, comes after the couple's 2-year-old twins, Lucy and Nicholas. Enrique Iglesias and Anna have been together for over 20 years and tied the knot in 2001.

