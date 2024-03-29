Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Leaked Online In HD For Free Download After Its Theatrical Release

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Leaked: Renowned filmmaker Adam Wingard's recent directorial Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and there are no second thoughts about it. After all, it is the sequel to the much successful 2021 release Godzilla vs Kong and is the fifth film in the MonsterVerse franchise. From the posters to the trailer, everything about the film has been grabbing the eyeballs

Needless to say, fans have been quite excited to watch this Americal monster film. Following considerable anticipation, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has finally hit the theatres today, garnering decent reviews from audiences. But despite all the efforts to curb piracy, the monster drama has become the recent victim of the piracy. Yes! You read it right. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire full movie has been leaked online mere hours after it was showcased on the big screen.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire full movie leaked online for free download

For the uninitiated, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire features Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen in the kead. According to media reports, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was leaked online and was available for free download or watching online for free in HD print on several illegal websites. While the leak has come as a shock to the makers and is likely to affect its box office collection worldwide.

To note, this isn't the first time that a movie has fallen prey to piracy. Earlier films like Yodha, Swatantra Veer Savarkar, Maharani season 3, Yami Gautam's Article 370, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's Shaitaan, Fighter, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Mr and Mrs Smith Season 1, Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya Season 3, The Family Plan etc were leaked online within hours of release. While piracy has been a menace, the showbiz world has been putting in efforts to fight it. But looks like it is going in vain.

It is important to note that although the temptation of watching a recently released film or web series without any expense might be compelling, it is crucial to recognize that indulging in such activities amounts to an illegal and non-bailable offense. Piracy not only harms dedicated individuals in the entertainment industry but also undermines the earnings generated from creative pursuits.

DISCLAIMER: FILMIBEAT doesn't support or promote piracy, as it is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We sincerely request that you refrain from participating in any such practise or encouraging piracy in any form.