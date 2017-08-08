 »   »   » Surprise, Surprise! This Is What Rehman From Tv9 Is Doing Now-A-Days!

It comes as no surprise when someone says that they know Rehman. Yes, he is the same guy who anchored a few programs on Tv9 until it gave him stardom.

The stardom bought him a ticket to the Bigg Boss Reality Show. After exiting from Bigg Boss house, Rehman took up the role of a reality show host for Colors Super channel.

After the completion of the show, the celebrity is nowhere to be seen. Obviously, the question then arises. Where is Rehman? What is he doing now?

Well, get ready for some big, big news. Rehman has grabbed an opportunity to work in a tele-serial named Pattedari Pratibha.

Yes, Rehman was last seen shooting for an episode in Pattedari Pratibha serial. He, along with actress Roopashree made an appearance on the show.

It seems that Rehman will be making a daily appearance on the show from now on. The story, apparently, will now revolve around Rehman and Roopashree's characters.

The serial, Pattedari Pratibha will air on Zee Kannada channel at 8 pm on all weekdays. If you think you missed seeing Rehman on small screen, then tune into Zee Kannada channel at 8 pm every day.

Take a look at Rehman's into promo video..