Dance Dance Winner 2021: Shlok And Monisha Bag The Coveted Title!

Shlok and Monisha have emerged as the ultimate winners of the dance reality show Dance Dance. The winning partners along with their mentor Tarak Xavier bagged the coveted trophy. The grand finale of the dance reality show was shot on December 5, Sunday, however, the episode is yet to be aired on Star Suvarna.

For the show, 12 TV celebrities were coupled with professional dancing partners. The highest scorers of the show, Shlok and Monisha had garnered the hearts of the Kannada audiences with their scintillating dance moves and chemistry right since the show's premiere. Their adorable exchange with the judges and host was also one of the highlights of their beautiful journey in the show.

Harshitha and Mahendra were announced as the first runner up of the reality show. Dance Dance also featured celebrities like Vittal Kamath, Nayana Sharath, Koli Ramya, Kavitha Gowda, Jagappa, Karthik Ramesh, Smileguru Rakshith, Ashvithi Shetty, Vivek Simha and Supritha Sathyanarayan as participants. Hosted by Shine Shetty, the dance reality show was judged by Prajwal Devraj, Hariprriya and A Harsha.

Notably, the grand premiere of the show was launched by late actor Puneeth Rajkumar on August 20. Celebrities including Chandan Kumar, Aditi Prabhudeva, Srimurali, Sudharni, Shiva Rajkumar, Manvita Kamath have also graced Dance Dance as special guests.