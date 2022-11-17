Kantara OTT Release Date & Time: Rishab Shetty's Blockbuster & Divine Hit To Stream On Prime Video!

Finally the day has arrived for the film buffs to rejoice as the official time and date of one of the most successful films of the year, Kantara's OTT details are out. The Rishab Shetty directorial, originally made in Kannada to showcase the native Kannadiga's culture, especially of Tulu Nadu, is going to have a digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur on the banner Hombale Films, Kantara has created a history and set a benchmark for the future films to follow suit. Kantara was made on a decent budget of Rs 16 Crore, and it made an estimated Rs 350 Crore from all languages the movie got dubbed into. Kantara is now set to premiere on Prime Video from 12 am of November 24.

Kantara is the story of a village in the downhill of a forest, its people, their tradition and culture, the legend of Panjurli Daiva, the myth about Bootha Kola, challenging Kambala athletes, Shiva's love story with Leela, woven together in a beautiful backdrop with great visuals, enchanting music, and remarkable performances. Kantara went on to appeal to people of all regions in India and became a hit in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu regions too.

The movie stars Rishab Shetty as Shiva, Sapthami Gowda as Leela, his love interest and a first female forest guard, Kishore as Deputy Range Forest Officer Muralidhar, Achyuth as the landlord Devendra Suttooru, Pramod Shetty as Sudhakara, among others in crucial roles.

The film's cinematography was handled by Arvind S Kashyap. KM Prakash and Pratheek Shetty took care of Kantara's editing while Raj B Shetty, who wrote the dialogues for 77 Charlie, was roped in as the additional director. B Ajaneesh Loknath composed the tunes and background score of the film, which was released to a wide spread positive response on September 30.