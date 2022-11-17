Kantara OTT Release Date & Time: Rishab Shetty's Blockbuster & Divine Hit To Stream On Prime Video!

Finally
the
day
has
arrived
for
the
film
buffs
to
rejoice
as
the
official
time
and
date
of
one
of
the
most
successful
films
of
the
year,
Kantara's
OTT
details
are
out.
The
Rishab
Shetty
directorial,
originally
made
in
Kannada
to
showcase
the
native
Kannadiga's
culture,
especially
of
Tulu
Nadu,
is
going
to
have
a
digital
release
on
Amazon
Prime
Video.
Produced
by
Vijay
Kiragandur
on
the
banner
Hombale
Films,
Kantara
has
created
a
history
and
set
a
benchmark
for
the
future
films
to
follow
suit.
Kantara
was
made
on
a
decent
budget
of
Rs
16
Crore,
and
it
made
an
estimated
Rs
350
Crore
from
all
languages
the
movie
got
dubbed
into.
Kantara
is
now
set
to
premiere
on
Prime
Video
from
12
am
of
November
24.
Kantara
is
the
story
of
a
village
in
the
downhill
of
a
forest,
its
people,
their
tradition
and
culture,
the
legend
of
Panjurli
Daiva,
the
myth
about
Bootha
Kola,
challenging
Kambala
athletes,
Shiva's
love
story
with
Leela,
woven
together
in
a
beautiful
backdrop
with
great
visuals,
enchanting
music,
and
remarkable
performances.
Kantara
went
on
to
appeal
to
people
of
all
regions
in
India
and
became
a
hit
in
Hindi,
Tamil,
and
Telugu
regions
too.
The
movie
stars
Rishab
Shetty
as
Shiva,
Sapthami
Gowda
as
Leela,
his
love
interest
and
a
first
female
forest
guard,
Kishore
as
Deputy
Range
Forest
Officer
Muralidhar,
Achyuth
as
the
landlord
Devendra
Suttooru,
Pramod
Shetty
as
Sudhakara,
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
The
film's
cinematography
was
handled
by
Arvind
S
Kashyap.
KM
Prakash
and
Pratheek
Shetty
took
care
of
Kantara's
editing
while
Raj
B
Shetty,
who
wrote
the
dialogues
for
77
Charlie,
was
roped
in
as
the
additional
director.
B
Ajaneesh
Loknath
composed
the
tunes
and
background
score
of
the
film,
which
was
released
to
a
wide
spread
positive
response
on
September
30.