Anchakkallakokkan Box Office Collection Opening Weekend: Lukman & Chemban's Movie Rakes In Decent Earnings

Anchakkallakokkan Box Office Collection: "Anchakkallakokkan" is a movie helmed by Ullas Chemban, featuring the talents of Lukman Avaran and Chemban Vinod Jose. The eagerly awaited film, headlined by Lukman Avaran and Chemban Vinod Jose, makes its theatrical debut today, March 15, 2024.

The film showcases both Chemban Vinod and Lukman Avaran in entirely new roles. Set in a small town, it follows the journey of a timid police constable, portrayed by Lukman, who must navigate his initial days on duty while facing a vengeful convict locked up in the station.

Anchakkallakokkan Box Office Collection Opening Weekend

The latest buzz in the Malayalam film industry reveals promising figures for the recently released movie "Anchakkallakokkan." Garnering approximately 1.25 crore in gross earnings over its opening weekend, the film marks yet another success story in 2024. Industry tracker Friday Matinee reports this significant achievement, highlighting the film's strong performance at the box office.

Adding to the excitement, renowned film industry tracker Ramesh Bala confirms the movie's status as the 7th hit of the year, reflecting the ongoing triumphs within the Malayalam cinema landscape. Congratulations pour in for the entire team behind "Anchakkallakokkan" as they continue to captivate audiences and contribute to the industry's flourishing success.

🎉 Exciting news from Malayalam cinema! "AnjuKalla Kokkan" becomes the 7th hit of 2024, showcasing the industry's continuous success. Congratulations to the team! #AnjuKallaKokkan pic.twitter.com/Xp3NlD3nQa — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 18, 2024

Anchakkallakokkan Cast And Crew

The ensemble of 'Anchakkallakokkan' comprises Lukman Avaran, Chemban Vinod Jose, Manikandan R Achari, Sreejith Ravi, Megha Thomas, Merin Mary Philip, Merin Jose Potackel, and Senthil Krishna, each portraying pivotal characters.

'Anchakkallakokkan' was penned and directed by Ullas Chemban, with Arun Mohan serving as the director of photography and Rohit VS Variyath as the editor. Ashwath Swaminathan contributed as the colorist, while the musical score was composed by Manikandan Ayyappa. The art department was overseen by Ranjith Kotheri, costumes were designed by Arun Manohar, and makeup was skillfully executed by Suresh Plachimada. R. Rajasekhar and Billa Jagan handled the action sequences, with Arun PA serving as the sound designer and Kannan Ganpat in charge of sound mixing.