 »   »   »  Happy Birthday KS Chithra: A Journey Through The Songs That Fetched Her The National Film Awards!

Sindhu Bhairavi (1986)

Interestingly, it was the songs from a Tamil movie that fetched KS Chithra her first National Film Award. The film Sindhu Bhairavi had some soulful songs in it, set to tune by Ilaiyaraja and the songs 'Paadariyen' and 'Naan Oru Sindhu', which were superhits fetched her a lot of accolades.

Nakhakshathangal (1987)

KS Chithra fetched her second National Film Award for the Best Singer in the very next year and this time, for a Malayalam song. The song 'Manjalprasadavum', set to tune by Bombay Ravi, is an evergreen hit and KS Chithra's magnificent rendition won the hearts of all.

Vaishaali (1989)

Interestingly, the Malayalam film Vaishali had as many as 4 songs sung by KS Chithra, and each one of them was equally beautiful. Rightly, the nightingale of the Indian cinema, fetched her third National Film Award for the song Indupushpam, which was indeed the pick among the lot.

Minsara Kanavu (1996)

After a gap of 7 years, KS Chithra won the top award for the fourth time and that too for a song set to tune by none other than AR Rahman. Yes, we are talking about the film Minsara Kanavu and the song Mana Madurai (Ooh La Lal), which probably a singer like Chithra could only render with perfection.

Virasat (1997)

In 1997, the title for the National Film Award for the Best Singer came to KS Chithra yet again and this time, she fetched the same through the Hindi song 'Dhol Bhajane Laga', set to tune by Anu Malik. KS Chithra rendered this song with a folkish tune to perfection and she rightly deserved all the accolades that she got.

Autograph (2004)

Tamil movie Autograph had fetched as many as 3 National Film Awards and one of them went to KS Chithra, who had sung the song Oovoru Pookkalume, set to tune by Bharathwaj. The song, which was both emotional and inspirational, was safe in the hands of a legendary singer like KS Chithra.