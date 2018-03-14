 »   »   » Neeraj Madhav To Enter The Wedlock Soon!

Yet another popular Malayalam actor is all set to enter the wedlock soon. According to the reports that have come in Neeraj Madhav, the young actor who has etched a place for his own in Malayalam film industry, will tie the knot soon.

Reportedly, Neeraj Madhav will tie the knot with Deepthi, who hails from Calicut district. According to the reports, the marriage will be held on April 02, 2018.

Neeraj Madhav had made his big entry to the film industry with the 2013 movie Buddy, in which he played an important role. But, it was the film Drishyam, in which the young actor played the close associate of Mohanlal's character Georgekutty, that made him a prominent face of Malayalam films.

Importantly, Neeraj Madhav has also stepped into the field of scriptwriting with the actor's first venture being Lavakusha, which also marked his debut as a lead hero. Later, the film Paippin Chuvattile Pranayam did launch him as a solo lead hero in films. The movie went on to fetch decent reviews and emerge as a decent success at the box office. The actor's previous release was Rosapoo, which featured Biju Menon in the lead role.

The young actor has some decent projects in the kitty. He will be seen essaying a crucial role in the upcoming big budget movie Maamankam, which features Mammootty in the lead role.