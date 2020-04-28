Singer Nanjamma To Make Her Digital Debut On A Popular Video Sharing Platform

On Her Debut On Video-Sharing Platform

Nanjamma told the entertainment portal, "You can see my song. We have recorded it. We will do more songs when the coronavirus scare is gone." She doesn't know much about what the video-sharing platform is or how it works. However, she knows one thing for sure that she will be able to sing for her fans who she calls her ‘makkal' (children).

Admits Love For Songs & Culture

Expressing her love towards the songs and culture, Nanjamma said, "It's good, isn't it? I can sing. All my children who love me will be able to hear. Our Attappady's song will reach more people."

Support From Palaniswamy

Nanjamma is a member of Azad Kalasangam, a culture troupe. The leader of the troupe and a friend and supporter of Nanjamma, Palaniswamy is helping her in her digital debut on the video-sharing platform. Palaniswamy said, "We will be working towards introducing the songs and traditions of our tribe and Attappady. Before the coronavirus scare, we had recorded a song. With the help of music director Jakes Bejoy, we had recorded a song and filmed it, which we will be releasing soon. We are also planning to make a segment, where Nanjamma will be introducing our authentic cuisines."

On Coronavirus Pandemic

Nanjamma's stage programs have also been affected by the Novel Coronavirus outbreak. Speaking on the global crisis, Nanjamma said, "Our bookings got cancelled, because of the coronavirus outbreak. We had a lot of bookings." But she is happy with the government's work, as she received her pension and ration on time.

Future Work

Nanjamma has some interesting projects in her kitty. She recently filmed her portion for ‘Station Five', in which she will be sharing screen space with National Award Winning actor Indrans, and former footballer IM Vijayan.