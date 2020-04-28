Singer Nanjamma To Make Her Digital Debut On A Popular Video Sharing Platform
Nanjamma, the 60-year-old singer-actor, who shot to fame with her soulful songs in Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon-starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum, has proved that age is no bar for creativity. The enthusiastic singer is still ruling everyone's hearts and has now decided to expand her popularity through online platforms.
Yes, you read that right! Nanjamma has announced that she will soon make her digital debut on a popular video-sharing platform, amidst lockdown. Well, her debut isn't an attempt to join the trend, but a small initiative towards keeping her roots and culture intact. In an interview with ETimes, Nanjamma opened up about her debut.
On Her Debut On Video-Sharing Platform
Nanjamma told the entertainment portal, "You can see my song. We have recorded it. We will do more songs when the coronavirus scare is gone." She doesn't know much about what the video-sharing platform is or how it works. However, she knows one thing for sure that she will be able to sing for her fans who she calls her ‘makkal' (children).
Admits Love For Songs & Culture
Expressing her love towards the songs and culture, Nanjamma said, "It's good, isn't it? I can sing. All my children who love me will be able to hear. Our Attappady's song will reach more people."
Support From Palaniswamy
Nanjamma is a member of Azad Kalasangam, a culture troupe. The leader of the troupe and a friend and supporter of Nanjamma, Palaniswamy is helping her in her digital debut on the video-sharing platform. Palaniswamy said, "We will be working towards introducing the songs and traditions of our tribe and Attappady. Before the coronavirus scare, we had recorded a song. With the help of music director Jakes Bejoy, we had recorded a song and filmed it, which we will be releasing soon. We are also planning to make a segment, where Nanjamma will be introducing our authentic cuisines."
On Coronavirus Pandemic
Nanjamma's stage programs have also been affected by the Novel Coronavirus outbreak. Speaking on the global crisis, Nanjamma said, "Our bookings got cancelled, because of the coronavirus outbreak. We had a lot of bookings." But she is happy with the government's work, as she received her pension and ration on time.
Future Work
Nanjamma has some interesting projects in her kitty. She recently filmed her portion for ‘Station Five', in which she will be sharing screen space with National Award Winning actor Indrans, and former footballer IM Vijayan.