Director Ashokan Passes Away In Kochi; FEFKA Directors' Union Shares Condolences

Director
Ashokan,
60,
passed
away
on
September
25,
in
Kochi.
The
director,
whose
full
name
is
Raman
Ashok
Kumar,
had
been
hospitalized
after
his
recent
return
to
Kerala,
from
Singapore.
A
confirmation
of
this
news
can
be
found
in
the
Facebook
page
of
FEFKA
Directors'
Union.
His
most
famous
works
include:
Varnam,
Saandhram,
Mookilla
Rajyathu,
and
Aacharyan.
The
director
was
mentored
by
popular
director
late
J.
Sasikumar,
during
the
seven
years
that
he
worked
for
him.
According
to
the
Facebook
post
of
FEFKA,
Ashokan
was
the
managing
director
of
an
IT
company
name
Obron,
which
operates
in
Gulf
and
Kochi.
The
director
who
is
a
native
of
Varkala,
had
been
under
treatment
after
he
came
back
to
Kochi
from
Singapore.
He
was
admitted
at
the
Lakeshore
Hospital,
and
passed
away
yesterday.