Director Ashokan Passes Away In Kochi; FEFKA Directors' Union Shares Condolences

Director Ashokan, 60, passed away on September 25, in Kochi. The director, whose full name is Raman Ashok Kumar, had been hospitalized after his recent return to Kerala, from Singapore. A confirmation of this news can be found in the Facebook page of FEFKA Directors' Union.

His most famous works include: Varnam, Saandhram, Mookilla Rajyathu, and Aacharyan. The director was mentored by popular director late J. Sasikumar, during the seven years that he worked for him.

According to the Facebook post of FEFKA, Ashokan was the managing director of an IT company name Obron, which operates in Gulf and Kochi. The director who is a native of Varkala, had been under treatment after he came back to Kochi from Singapore. He was admitted at the Lakeshore Hospital, and passed away yesterday.