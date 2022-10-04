Trailer Of Zaid Khan’s Debut Banaras Garners Over 10 Million Views; Fans Want More! 

It's the season of pan India films in Sandalwood and the latest is Banaras, the trailer of which was released recently. The trailer which begins with montages of Banaras, then delves into giving audiences a glimpse of what's in store for them and hints at time travel. Hero Zaid Khan, who debuts with this flick, tells his lady love played by Sonal Monteiro, that he's her husband from the future. Then come a series of visuals that go back and forth in time, while also telling the audience that at its core, Banaras is a love story. The trailer has been trending since the day it released and with over ten million views especially on YouTube, Banaras has become one of the most hyped films in recent times.

Meanwhile, this is yet another pan India film to come out of Sandalwood and is scheduled to release in five languages including Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil. Zaid who has always harboured dreams of making it big in films, has been prepping for his debut with gusto and is the son of politico Zameer Ahmed. The film has been directed by Jayatirta who has also given a hit previously in the form of Bell Bottom. The film's music which has already struck a chord amongst audiences, has been composed by Ajaneesh Loknath. Banaras is slated for release on November 4.