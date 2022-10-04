Trailer Of Zaid Khan’s Debut Banaras Garners Over 10 Million Views; Fans Want More! 

It's
the
season
of
pan
India
films
in
Sandalwood
and
the
latest
is
Banaras,
the
trailer
of
which
was
released
recently.
The
trailer
which
begins
with
montages
of
Banaras,
then
delves
into
giving
audiences
a
glimpse
of
what's
in
store
for
them
and
hints
at
time
travel.
Hero
Zaid
Khan,
who
debuts
with
this
flick,
tells
his
lady
love
played
by
Sonal
Monteiro,
that
he's
her
husband
from
the
future.
Then
come
a
series
of
visuals
that
go
back
and
forth
in
time,
while
also
telling
the
audience
that
at
its
core,
Banaras
is
a
love
story.
The
trailer
has
been
trending
since
the
day
it
released
and
with
over
ten
million
views
especially
on
YouTube,
Banaras
has
become
one
of
the
most
hyped
films
in
recent
times.
Meanwhile,
this
is
yet
another
pan
India
film
to
come
out
of
Sandalwood
and
is
scheduled
to
release
in
five
languages
including
Kannada,
Hindi,
Malayalam,
Telugu
and
Tamil.
Zaid
who
has
always
harboured
dreams
of
making
it
big
in
films,
has
been
prepping
for
his
debut
with
gusto
and
is
the
son
of
politico
Zameer
Ahmed.
The
film
has
been
directed
by
Jayatirta
who
has
also
given
a
hit
previously
in
the
form
of
Bell
Bottom.
The
film's
music
which
has
already
struck
a
chord
amongst
audiences,
has
been
composed
by
Ajaneesh
Loknath.
Banaras
is
slated
for
release
on
November
4.