 »   »   » Deepavali boom time for Kollywood

Courtesy: Galatta

Tuesday, September 26, 2006

Kollywood is the first place to celebrate Deepavali. The season for Deepavali has started among the producers. This year, during Deepavali, more than 7 movies of top stars are to be released. These release include much hyped Ajith's Varalaaru (Godfather), Simbu's Valavaan, director Perarasu's Dharmapuri, director Jananathan's E, S.J. Suryah's Thirumagan, director A. Venkatesh's Vaathiyaar, Sarath Kumar's Thalaimagan and many others.

Apart from these movies, a few movies of newcomers are also going to be released. Now running movies such as Unakkum Enakkum Something Something, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, Em-Magan and many more movies are gaining well at box office. The distributors and producers have started booking theatres. There is a great demand for theatres in Tamil Nadu for Deepavali releases.

