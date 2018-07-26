 »   »   »  Kallachirippu: Fans Give A Thumbs Up To Karthik Subbaraj's Web Series, See Tweets

There's no denying that we are living in the era of the web series. Of late, several big stars and directors have tried their luck in the web world in a bid to showcase their abilities to the fullest. Young film-maker/producer Karthik Subbaraj is the latest celeb to join this bandwagon. The eagerly-awaited series Kallachirippu, which has been presented by the Pizza director, released on a popular streaming platform a few days ago. And, it seems to have won the love of the fans in a big way.

Most fans are of the opinion that Kallachirippu is a captivating thriller that features some colourful language and a few good performances. Here are some Twitter reactions.

Rave reviews for #Kallachirippu !



Have you seen it? From the start, the new age thriller keep exciting you with a lot of baits and clues



Superb find by @karthiksubbaraj

Watched all Episodes of #KallachirippuOnZEE5 #kallachirippu It is an Absolute Master Piece with a Complex Narrative Outstandingly Enacted by @AmruthaSrini (Amrutha Srinigasan) This Girl is going to go places as an Actor

Kallachirippu revolves around how a woman undergoes a transformation after inadvertently killing her husband. The series has been directed by Roju and features Mental Madhilo actress Amrutha Srinivasan in the lead. The supporting cast features names such as Vikas, Rohit and Chennu Mohan.

While speaking at the launch of the web series, Karthik Subbaraj had said that the web format is the need of the hour, as the younger generation is hungry for more innovative content in Tamil. He had also said that Kallachirippu is an unconventional thriller.

"Kallachirippu is the first web series from my production house Stone Bench Productions and it explores thriller as a genre. The Tamil audience today is seeking more edgy content and hence the web series formats work brilliantly for us," he had added.

