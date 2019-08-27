English
    Sanah Moidutty Is Back With Her Second Tamil Song!

    By Staff
    |

    Singer Sanah Moidutty who has crooned for some very melodious tracks in the recent past, is all set for her second Tamil song, 'Kannale' from Market Raja MBBS. Sanah has also featured in the music video of the song.

    Sanah Moidutty Is Back With Her Second Tamil Song!

    Sanah's previous Tamil track 'Main Nigara' from Suriya starrer '24' was a huge hit and if initial reactions to 'Kannale' Is anything to go by, Sanah's streak of chart busters in Tollywood continues.

    'Kannale' is composed by Simon King and penned by Dhamayanti. Sanah, who had a great time recording the song says, "Loved singing this fun, upbeat song for Market Raja MBBS. Simon King is an amazing composer. Singing a Tamil song with country vibes was indeed a superb experience. And I'm glad I could be a part of the lyrical video with the makers of this song. Can't wait for the movie to release".

    Apart fromTamil, Sanah's recently sang for 'Matwaare' from Arjun Kapoor starrer 'India's Most Wanted'.

