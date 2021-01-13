Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Will Kiran Bajpai, A Jyotish & Vastu Shastra Consultant Win Rs 1 Crore?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 might not have gained the required TRPs, but the show has managed to stay in the news! Till now, the show has got four crorepatis, and we wonder, if the latest contestant Kiran Bajpai, a 58-year-old Jyotish and Vastu Shastra Consultant, will win Rs 1 crore, as the promo shows that she will be attempting the Rs 1 crore question.

In the promo shared by the channel, Kiran is seen asking the host Amitabh Bachchan, "Mein aapko bhai bholu (Can I call you brother)," to which Big B happily agrees. She shows rakhi and tells, "Pechle chalis saal ka intzaar tha, jo aaj khatam hua (Have been trying since 40 years and now my wish is fulfilled)."

Kiran Bajpai, who is from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, is a KBC fanatic and considers Mr Amitabh Bachchan to be her brother.

Apparently, Kiran used to send rakhi to him every year, and also received letters from Mr Bachchan. Kiran is a cancer survivor and her dreams have a huge significance in her real life. Her husband is very supportive of her choices and always tells her, "Tujhe zindagi mein jo karna hai kar (Do whatever you want to do in life)."

With the money that she will win on the show, Kiran wants to get back the same car that she had to sell, during her cancer treatment for money. She also wants to open a school in Tankoli and Jarga villages in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Will Kiran be able to win Rs 1 crore? Watch the episode on Thursday (January 14, 2020) only on Sony TV at 9 pm.

