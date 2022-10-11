Are Mohit Malik and Addite Shirwaikar expecting their second child? Deets Inside

Mohit Malik and Addite Shirwaikar have been enjoying the best time of their lives these days. The power couple, who has been married for over a decade now, embraced parenthood for the first time in April 2021. Mohit and Addite became proud parents to son Ekbir and ever since then the couple is seen sharing glimpses of their adorable moments with their little munchkin. And now, Mohit and Addite are once again making the headlines as there are reports that the couple is set to embrace parenthood once again.

According to a report published in ETimes, Addite is pregnant with her second child. The report suggested that the new mommy is in her first trimester as of now and the couple is over the moon with this good news. In fact, Mohit has also taken time off his busy schedule and has headed for a vacation with his family. The couple is seen sharing pics and videos from their family time. Although neither Addite nor Mohit has made an official announcement about the actress' second pregnancy the reports have certainly got their fans excited.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Mohit Malik was last seen as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 which is hosted by Rohit Shetty. He was among the most popular contestants on the stunt based reality show and grabbed the third position. Choreographer Tushar Kalia bagged the winner's trophy on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 while Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu emerged as the first runner up on the show.