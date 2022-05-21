Mohit Malik On His Preparation For Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: I Am Trying To Get Physically Fitter

Rohit Shetty is all set to come up with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Several celebs have also been confirmed as the contestants of the show and one of them is Mohit Malik. The actor has already started prepping for the show and he is very excited to overcome his phobia of heights.

In an interview with India Forums, Mohit Malik opened up about his preparation for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He said, "I am trying to get physically fitter. I have been taking swimming classes. The preparations for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 have made my life a little hectic. I wake up at 6 in the morning and go to my swimming classes. After finishing my classes I come for my shoot, wrap it up and go to the gym for my workout at around 10 pm in the night. I hardly get around 15 to 20 minutes to spend with my son in the night. It does get a little tough, but I cannot help it. I have no other option apart from working hard."

Mohit further revealed that he has a phobia of heights. He has informed the makers about the same and he indeed wants to overcome from his fear. His wife Addite Malik never allows him to any stunts. He said, "She has never allowed me to do bungee jumping or sky diving too because she is really very protective of me. So I think this is a great opportunity for me to go ahead and explore myself and overcome my fears."

The actor is currently shooting for his first web series Cyber Vaar opposite Sanaya Irani. He will be flying to South Africa in the first week of June. Talking about Mohit Malik's career, he has also acted in shows such as Miilee, Jab Love Hua, Pari Hoon Main, Adaalat, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Doli Armaano Ki, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Lockdown Ki Love Story and so on.